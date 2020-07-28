<div class="main-intro">\r\n\r\n\u0391\u03b4\u03b9\u03b1\u03bd\u03cc\u03b7\u03c4\u03bf \u03ad\u03b3\u03ba\u03bb\u03b7\u03bc\u03b1 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03b8\u03cd\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03b4\u03c5\u03bf \u03b1\u03b4\u03b5\u03c1\u03c6\u03ad\u03c2.\r\n\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n\r\n\u03a3\u03bf\u03ba \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b1\u03c0\u03bf\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf\u03c0\u03b9\u03b1\u03c3\u03bc\u03cc \u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03ad\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b7 \u03b5\u03af\u03b4\u03b7\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c0\u03c9\u03c2 \u03b4\u03c5\u03bf \u03ba\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03c4\u03c3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b1\u03c0\u03ae\u03c7\u03b8\u03b7\u03c3\u03b1\u03bd \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03b8\u03b5\u03af\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2, \u03bf \u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03af\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c6\u03bf\u03cd \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b2\u03af\u03b1\u03c3\u03b5, \u03b4\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03c6\u03cc\u03bd\u03b7\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7 \u03bc\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b5\u03bd\u03ce \u03b7 \u03bc\u03b9\u03ba\u03c1\u03cc\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03b7 \u03b4\u03af\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bc\u03ac\u03c7\u03b7 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03ba\u03c1\u03b1\u03c4\u03b7\u03b8\u03b5\u03af \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u03b6\u03c9\u03ae.\r\n\r\n<aside class="in-2020">\u03a4\u03bf \u03ac\u03b3\u03c1\u03b9\u03bf \u03ad\u03b3\u03ba\u03bb\u03b7\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03ad\u03b2\u03b7 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u0391\u03c1\u03b9\u03b6\u03cc\u03bd\u03b1 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u0397\u03a0\u0391, \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b1 \u03b4\u03c5\u03bf \u03ba\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03c4\u03c3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b2\u03c1\u03af\u03c3\u03ba\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c0\u03b1\u03c1\u03b1\u03c4\u03b7\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03ac\u03ba\u03c1\u03b7 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b4\u03c1\u03cc\u03bc\u03bf\u03c5. \u0397 Stephanie Chacon, 13 \u03b5\u03c4\u03ce\u03bd, ήταν νεκρή ενώ η 12χρονη αδερφή της, Hayli, νοσηλεύεται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση. Σύμφωνα με τον αμερικανικό Τύπο, ύποπτος είναι ο θείος των κοριτσιών, ο 27χρονος Eduardo Mora, ο οποίος την ημέρα που εξαφανίστηκαν τα κορίτσια βρισκόταν στο σπίτι τους μαζί με την μητέρα τους και έναν ακόμη άνδρα.

Τα κορίτσια πήγαν για ψώνια με τον θείο τους και τον άλλο άνδρα και στη συνέχεια \u03b7\u03bc\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b5\u03be\u03b1\u03c6\u03b1\u03bd\u03af\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03ba\u03b1\u03bd \u03c4\u03b1 \u03ba\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03c4\u03c3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b2\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03ba\u03cc\u03c4\u03b1\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03c3\u03c0\u03af\u03c4\u03b9 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b1\u03b6\u03af \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03bc\u03b7\u03c4\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03ad\u03bd\u03b1\u03bd \u03b1\u03ba\u03cc\u03bc\u03b7 \u03ac\u03bd\u03b4\u03c1\u03b1.\r\n\r\n\u03a4\u03b1 \u03ba\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03c4\u03c3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c0\u03ae\u03b3\u03b1\u03bd \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c8\u03ce\u03bd\u03b9\u03b1 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03b8\u03b5\u03af\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03ac\u03bb\u03bb\u03bf \u03ac\u03bd\u03b4\u03c1\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b5\u03be\u03b1\u03c6\u03b1\u03bd\u03af\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03ba\u03b1\u03bd, \u03cc\u03c4\u03b1\u03bd \u03bf Mora \u03ad\u03bc\u03b5\u03b9\u03bd\u03b5 \u03bc\u03cc\u03bd\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03bf\u03ba\u03af\u03bd\u03b7\u03c4\u03bf \u03bc\u03b1\u03b6\u03af \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2.\r\n\r\n\u03a4\u03b1 \u03ba\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03c4\u03c3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03ad\u03bc\u03b5\u03b9\u03bd\u03b1\u03bd \u03b5\u03be\u03b1\u03c6\u03b1\u03bd\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03ad\u03bd\u03b1 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 48 \u03ce\u03c1\u03b5\u03c2, \u03bc\u03ad\u03c7\u03c1\u03b9 \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b5\u03bd\u03c4\u03bf\u03c0\u03af\u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03ba\u03b1\u03bd \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03bf\u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03b7\u03c4\u03cc\u03b4\u03c1\u03bf\u03bc\u03bf \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u0391\u03c1\u03b9\u03b6\u03cc\u03bd\u03b1.\r\n\r\n\u0397 \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 Hayli \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03ba\u03c1\u03af\u03c3\u03b9\u03bc\u03b7, \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03ac\u03c4\u03c5\u03c7\u03bf \u03ba\u03bf\u03c1\u03af\u03c4\u03c3\u03b9 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03c6\u03ad\u03c1\u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03b5\u03bb\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc\u03c0\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03bf \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03a6\u03bf\u03af\u03bd\u03b9\u03be, \u03cc\u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c7\u03af\u03b6\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b4\u03af\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bc\u03ac\u03c7\u03b7 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03ba\u03c1\u03b1\u03c4\u03b7\u03b8\u03b5\u03af \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u03b6\u03c9\u03ae.\r\n\r\n\u03c0\u03b7\u03b3\u03ae :<a href="https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/kosmos\/story\/1104310\/agrio-egklima-nekri-13xroni-poy-eixe-apaxthei-xaropaleyei-i-aderfi-tis">https:\/\/www.newsbomb.gr\/kosmos\/story\/1104310\/agrio-egklima-nekri-13xroni-poy-eixe-apaxthei-xaropaleyei-i-aderfi-tis<\/a>\r\n<div class="inread-banner">\r\n<div 
